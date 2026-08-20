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TomR's avatar
TomR
6h

Obama was one of the most talented con men in a series of presidential grifters. His 'hope and change' messaging was pure campaign rhetoric that brought in the suckers; when even a Sarah Palin can mock it ("how's that hopey changey thing working out for ya?"), you know the political establishment knew the game and smiled. Good riddance.

Frank Herbert's "Dune" had a theme that becomes clearer every election - power is magnetic to pathological individuals drawn to corruption. Career politicians are essentially career criminals - while career criminals can wind up in penitentiaries, politicians get re-elected.

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jamenta's avatar
jamenta
6hEdited

Trump is a symptom, not the disease. The disease is the corruption of both political parties. It's called the ratchet effect in politics: the democrat party stops any movement to the Left, the republican party moves the overton window over to the right. This has been taking place now for decades in the US. Trump is the latest result. But it's going to continue as long as big money controls US politicians.

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