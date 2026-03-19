This morning I was on “Judging Freedom” to discuss the Iran War, America’s soaring national debt ($39 trillion and rising), the Pentagon’s call for another $200 billion to bankroll this disastrous war, Joe Kent’s recent resignation and what it means, and Tulsi Gabbard’s evasive and disappointing testimony before the Senate.

As I noted on Judge Napolitano’s podcast, the Pentagon has failed eight consecutive audits yet it never stops asking for more money. We would be fools to give it to them.

We also discussed the many costs of war and Iran’s capacity to influence how and at what level this war is being waged.

The quicker this unnecessary, illegal, unconstitutional, and dangerous war ends, the better for everyone.

There’s something in our national ethos that accepts war and violence, even celebrates and glories in it. Perhaps it’s because war’s costs are largely kept isolated from us; perhaps it’s incessant violence on TV, movies, video games, and the like; perhaps it’s an unthinking acceptance of “warrior ethos” talk; perhaps there are too many so-called christian nationalists who see war as some sort of holy struggle and the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy; perhaps there’s simply too much ignorance and not enough truth; perhaps there’s too much fear being stoked, especially Islamophobia. And perhaps there’s simply too much money, profit, and power in war, especially in the context of Ike’s military-industrial-congressional complex.

One thing is certain: as Ike said, as MLK said, a nation constantly at war experiences spiritual death, a crucifixion on a cross of iron.