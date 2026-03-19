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Fireman1110's avatar
Fireman1110
3hEdited

People never realize the fragility of life versus death. I also was once treated for getting a bellyfull of bad smoke at the City I worked as a Firefighter @ the Emergency Room --not a pleasant experience. Yeah the exposure of toxic Oil smoke, and Fumes, and Spills will not bode well for this our fragile planet Earth. As Carl Sagan said we need to choose between cooperation, or self destruction. Our fear and stupidity will only be overcome by our embrace of education, understanding, and science, not ancient religions and dogma..!

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2 replies by Bill Astore and others
Alex's avatar
Alex
5h

Hegseth has an interesting metric for measuring progress: the number of missiles launched. Today we launched more missiles than yesterday and tomorrow we will launch even more. So we're winning (sic). Reminds me of the kill ratio during the Vietnam era. We killed more NVA than we lost today (10 times more) and will kill even more tomorrow. So we're winning (sic). See how that one turned out.

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