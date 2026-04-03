Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Gregory Laxer's avatar
Gregory Laxer
2d

Words again fail me in an attempt to describe the sheer ludicrousness of incorporating the word "woke" into official government budget discussions. How much satisfaction will we be able to absorb if the Dems in Congress stiffen their backbones enuf to say "Well, an increase of $400 billion ought to suffice"?? Yeah, that's the ticket, let's spend $1.4 trillion on "defense." We'll all feel ever so much better, won't we?!? LBJ suggested he could give us "guns AND butter." Wow, was he ever "woke," huh? The social safety net Cuba has built for its people--while simultaneously finding the will and resources to train doctors from other nations--now under relentless US assaults, in a sane world would put the USA utterly to shame. But those running the show here are incapable of feeling shame. Along with empathy, compassion and the common sense the Extremely Stable Genius occasionally spouts off about.

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X K's avatar
X K
3d

Got to this after waking up from a nice nap. Said to myself, “Wait a minute, this is a spoof, right?” Nope, like that line of terrifying realization from “Rosemary’s Baby,” “This is no dream, this is really happening!” Since I’m stitching together quotes here, I’ll continue. Having said, “We can’t take care of day care,” Trump would obviously be obtuse to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”

Thus, as the mighty ship of state rolls over top-heavy with debt from obscene engorgement of the MIC and hull plates buckled from tax breaks for the have-mores, the next and final quote from the fearless, clueless clownery of Trump & Co., LLC will be, “And it’s no more ‘women and children and first’ now, it’s every man – and I do mean ‘man!’ – for himself, but only those of high net worth!”

Well, as I’ve said before, it was fun while it lasted – for some.

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