How would you characterize diplomacy under the Trump administration? Words like deceitful, duplicitous, and dishonest come to mind, notes Colonel (retired) Larry Wilkerson on “Judging Freedom.” Check out the video here:

If you were a foreigner (or even an American for that matter), you’d probably conclude that the word of the Trump administration is completely untrustworthy. Dastardly is another “d” word that comes to mind, along with destructive and deadly.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin is shocked, shocked, that Russia is aiding Iran. Russia has crossed the Rubicon here, Slotkin said; she seems to be suggesting that the U.S. widen the war with Iran to target Russia as well. World War III, anyone?

In this same video, an Israeli spokesman suggests that Iran “always lies,” that it posed an “imminent threat,” and that its leaders constitute a “death cult.” Every accusation is a confession here.

Referencing a recent discussion between John Mearsheimer and Chris Hedges, Wilkerson worries that Trump is likely to escalate the Iran War further. Certainly, “Macho Man” Hegseth would gleefully join Trump on this march of folly.

This war has already cost the U.S. at least $12 billion; naturally, no one ever asks Trump how he’s going to pay for it. Congress seems ready to approve a $50 billion supplemental for the war; I’m guessing enough Democrats will join the Republicans to ensure the supplemental bill is passed.

In short, prospects for deescalation and diplomacy are grim indeed, After all, if you were Iran, would you trust America and Israel to keep their word in any kind of a treaty or armistice?