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Alex's avatar
Alex
9h

In 1941 Americans (led by FDR) were incensed that the Japanese would bomb Pearl Harbor in the midst of negotiations. Such treachery! A date that will live in INFAMY!! Hey but I guess it's OK now. I mean if WE do it. (sarc)

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
9h

It shames me to write that the US is presently a treacherous and therefore, totally untrustworthy country. Moreover, it bullies weaker states to participate in its treachery. The US fails to honor agreements and attacks other nation states during negotiations. I am ashamed of my government.

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