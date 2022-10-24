About Bracing Views

Bracing Views is dedicated to creative and critical thinking about our world. My goal is to bring clarity to some of the more vexing and perplexing issues that face us as human beings living on an increasingly crowded and fragile world.

The name “Bracing Views” occurred to me when my wife and I were out for a walk on a chilly January day. A bracing wind was whipping off the water, and I made a comment on it. My wife said, “bracing news” — might be a good name for a site. Not wanting to be tied to the news cycle, I said, maybe “bracing views.” And there you have it.

Much like a cold January wind, Bracing Views aims to be brisk, refreshing, and just a bit biting.

About the Author, Bill Astore

I’m a retired lieutenant colonel (USAF) and professor of history. I’ve written for TomDispatch.com, Truthout, History News Network (HNN), Alternet, Salon, Antiwar.com, and Huffington Post among other sites. I’ve authored or co-authored three books and numerous articles focusing on military history as well as the history of science, technology, and religion. I earned a BS (with distinction) in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an MA from the Johns Hopkins University (history of science and technology), and a D.Phil. (doctor of philosophy) from the University of Oxford (modern history).

A photo of the author on a good hair day.

Here’s a list of most of my online writings (contributions to The Contrary Perspective and to Bracing Views are in my Substack archive):

