Shame on the Congress, Shame on the Generals, Shame on the Warmongers
Friendly Fire in the U.S. Senate
Mar 7
Bill Astore
Iran as a "No-Explanation" War?
Or Perhaps the Explanation Is Obvious?
Mar 6
Bill Astore
The Many Perils of America's War on Iran
Hegseth Boasts of War Without Mercy; What We Need Is Merciful Peace
Mar 4
Bill Astore
Quick Thoughts on the Iran War
Can We Contain and Extinguish the Fire, or Will It Become a Raging Inferno?
Mar 3
Bill Astore
The Dark Side of Airpower
With Iran as the Latest Target
Mar 2
Bill Astore
February 2026
Yet Another Illegal Regime-Change War
Bibi and Trump Launch Their War on Iran
Feb 28
Bill Astore
Why We Fight Wrongful Wars
Ours Not to Reason Why
Feb 22
Bill Astore
That Warship Has Sailed
The Death of the Constitutional Republic
Feb 21
Bill Astore
Another Undeclared Unconstitutional War?
Iran in the Crosshairs
Feb 19
Bill Astore
The Clown Who Would Be King
Repeal the Espionage Act and Stop Feeding War
Feb 18
Bill Astore
Trump's $1.5 Trillion Military
Hail Caesar!
Feb 16
Bill Astore
Want My Email List?
It'll Cost You!
Feb 15
Bill Astore
